Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.67
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.34
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
Analyst Ratings
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Apollo Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential -14.37% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 46.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
