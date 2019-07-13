Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.67 N/A -0.20 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.34 N/A 0.85 18.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Apollo Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential -14.37% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 46.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.