Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.15
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 65.24% respectively. Comparatively, 57161 has 5.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats 57161.
