Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.96 N/A 0.85 13.88 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.77 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Westwood Holdings Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 68.2%. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 21.72% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.