Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.15 N/A 0.85 13.88 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.07 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TCG BDC Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TCG BDC Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 0.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares and 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.