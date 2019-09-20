Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.11 N/A 0.85 13.88 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 11.19%. Insiders owned 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.