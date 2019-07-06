Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

We are comparing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 10.48 N/A -0.16 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s average target price is $52, while its potential upside is 16.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.