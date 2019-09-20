Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.11 N/A 0.85 13.88 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 13.05 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Hamilton Lane Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential downside is -1.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares and 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Competitively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.