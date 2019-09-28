Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.85 13.88 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 42.96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.