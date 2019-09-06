Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.82 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 23.21%. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.