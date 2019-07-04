Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 10.42 N/A -0.16 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.69 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -10.04% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 93.1%. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.