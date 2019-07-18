Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.90 N/A -0.16 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 24 5.30 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has a consensus price target of $28, with potential downside of -0.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 65.7% respectively. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.