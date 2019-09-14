Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.03 N/A 0.85 13.88 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 31.17%. 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.