Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) Trades at $11.95 After Triangle; Granahan Investment Management Increased Ring Energy (REI) Position By $1.61 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Ring Energy (REI) stake by 57.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 538,237 shares as Ring Energy (REI)’s stock declined 51.49%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 1.48M shares with $4.81 million value, up from 943,036 last quarter. Ring Energy now has $99.00M valuation. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 198,744 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Kinsale Capital Group stake by 7,772 shares to 56,718 valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Encore Cap Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) stake by 16,077 shares and now owns 63,023 shares. Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was reduced too.

