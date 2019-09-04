Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) Forms $11.90 Double Top; Integre Asset Management Has Cut By $1.06 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) formed double top with $12.38 target or 4.00% above today’s $11.90 share price. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has $230.85M valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 7,413 shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) has risen 8.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 11,424 shares with $2.00 million value, down from 17,473 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.7. About 96,435 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.92M for 19.91 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Virtu Finl Inc stake by 42,496 shares to 178,088 valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 5,370 shares and now owns 9,027 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 6.37% above currents $208.7 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.