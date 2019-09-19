Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) At $12.01 Forms Top; TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (TRAUF) Shorts Down By 4.16%

TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) had a decrease of 4.16% in short interest. TRAUF’s SI was 1.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.16% from 1.10M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5294 days are for TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)’s short sellers to cover TRAUF’s short positions. It closed at $9.94 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) formed multiple top with $12.85 target or 7.00% above today’s $12.01 share price. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has $234.68M valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 18,864 shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) has risen 8.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Terra Firma Capital Corporation: Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Daimler: Dividend Cut Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schroders: 6% Dividend Yield Stock At Cyclical Trough – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tolls Ahead: If You Gotta Pay ‘Em You Might As Well Collect ‘Em – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transurban Group 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Transurban Group develops, operates, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. The company has market cap of $25.86 billion. It holds interest in 15 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; and the Greater Washington Area in the United States. It has a 59.14 P/E ratio.