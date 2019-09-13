Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) At $11.92 Forms Top; USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Has 1.08 Sentiment

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 28 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 26 decreased and sold positions in USA Compression Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 43.05 million shares, up from 29.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding USA Compression Partners LP in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 15.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 12,514 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) has risen 9.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 66% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 NET LOSS RANGE OF $50.0 MLN TO $30.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees Net Proceeds of $710.5 Million From Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q EBITDA $44.1M; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 19/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – USAC DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Analysts await USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by USA Compression Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides natural gas compression services under term contracts with clients in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales.