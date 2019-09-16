Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Contrasting side by side

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.03 N/A 0.85 13.88 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.