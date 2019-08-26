Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88 The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 10.11 N/A 1.79 26.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Blackstone Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $51.67, with potential upside of 5.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.