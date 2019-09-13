Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Contrasting side by side

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.11 N/A 0.85 13.88 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.