Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.90 N/A 0.85 13.88 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.31 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 6.63%. 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.