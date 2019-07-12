Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparing side by side

Since Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 10.35 N/A -0.16 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.