Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.85 N/A -0.16 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.49 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.