Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Comparing side by side

Since Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders owned 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.