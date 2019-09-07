Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.99 N/A 0.85 13.88 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.79 N/A 0.35 47.47

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 2.94% respectively. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.