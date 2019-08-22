Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Contrasting side by side

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.88 N/A 0.85 13.88 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.80 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30.25 average price target and a 4.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 66.9%. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.