Neuberger Berman Group Upped Its Holding in Ambev Adr Representing One Sa (ABEV) by $566,704 as Stock Rose; Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Upped Thermon Group Holding (THR) Holding

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 12,412 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Ambev Adr Representing One Sa (ABEV) by 82.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 141,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 313,064 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 171,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Ambev Adr Representing One Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 4.81M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Reit Corp Reit (NYSE:SLG) by 201,833 shares to 4,635 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,138 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 243 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 13,811 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has 374,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com owns 41,244 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In owns 11,854 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fenimore Asset Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 59,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com invested in 39,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Limited Co holds 114,637 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 63,142 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 21,686 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 133,985 shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $190.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 366,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).