Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Old Republic International (ORI) Position By $863,160; Appliance Recycling Centers of America – Com (ARCI) Shorts Decreased By 30.97%

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI) had a decrease of 30.97% in short interest. ARCI’s SI was 51,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.97% from 74,600 shares previously. With 507,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI)’s short sellers to cover ARCI’s short positions. The SI to Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 6.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 11,752 shares traded. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) has risen 15.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.29% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Old Republic International Corp (ORI) stake by 66.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 43,158 shares as Old Republic International Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 22,109 shares with $463,000 value, down from 65,267 last quarter. Old Republic International Corp now has $6.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 1.10M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells and recycles household appliances through a chain of company-owned retail stores under the ApplianceSmart name. The company has market cap of $5.85 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Recycling. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer new appliances; affordable value-priced, niche offerings, such as close-outs, factory overruns, and discontinued models, as well as special-buy appliances, including out-of-carton merchandise and others; byproduct materials, such as metals of recycled appliances; and carbon offsets created by the destruction of ozone-depleting refrigerants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 240,489 shares or 9.08% less from 264,506 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 869 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI). 29,187 are held by Virtu Limited Liability. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI). First Wilshire Management holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Company holds 34,861 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI). Bankshares Of Mellon owns 10,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity. 200 Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) shares with value of $4,188 were bought by KOVALESKI CHARLES J.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Class A stake by 398,101 shares to 648,103 valued at $73.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fitbit Inc Class A A stake by 71,000 shares and now owns 264,700 shares. Fgl Holdings was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Naples Global Advsr Ltd has invested 0.23% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.05% or 3.78M shares. 13,000 are owned by Yorktown Mngmt & Research Company Inc. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 10,734 shares. The New York-based Capital Returns Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.31% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 81,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 2.33 million shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 518,757 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.42% or 681,861 shares in its portfolio. 12,009 were reported by Caprock Incorporated. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 2,617 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 43,613 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 204,366 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.48 million for 11.16 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.