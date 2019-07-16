Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Perkinelmer (PKI) Position; Nanometrics (NANO) Shorts Lowered By 1.54%

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) stake by 51.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 6,555 shares as Perkinelmer Inc (PKI)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 6,178 shares with $595,000 value, down from 12,733 last quarter. Perkinelmer Inc now has $10.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 115,488 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 15.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) had a decrease of 1.54% in short interest. NANO’s SI was 2.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.54% from 2.05M shares previously. With 222,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s short sellers to cover NANO’s short positions. The SI to Nanometrics Incorporated’s float is 8.9%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 54,946 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson. Benchmark maintained Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 12,512 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 52,575 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). American Century stated it has 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 534 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 1.21 million shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). D E Shaw holds 131,146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Techs holds 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 24,119 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co owns 11,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 47,511 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 17,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $829.68 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 18.6 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Analysts await PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. PKI’s profit will be $112.03 million for 23.60 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by PerkinElmer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.38% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $672,645 activity. Another trade for 5,601 shares valued at $524,371 was made by Barrett Peter on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 5 LOPARDO NICHOLAS A sold $148,274 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 1,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 3,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 3,793 shares. Ssi Inv Management holds 0.02% or 2,300 shares. Argent Trust Co reported 0.06% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 693,919 shares. Franklin Resource reported 5,497 shares. Counsel Ltd New York reported 4,800 shares stake. Td Asset Management accumulated 31,150 shares. 1,300 were reported by Dupont Capital. 3,930 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 19,926 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 188 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc reported 13,225 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Ribbon Communications Inc stake by 161,763 shares to 2.14M valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 743,602 shares and now owns 757,459 shares. Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) was raised too.