Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its New Residential Investment Reit Co Reit (NRZ) Holding by $536,816 as Share Price Declined; Alpine Partners Vi Upped Its Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $406,252

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 11.76M shares traded or 254.46% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Reit Co Reit (NRZ) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 33,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 329,774 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Reit Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 3.74M shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $217.57M for 6.86 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 68,129 shares to 665,134 shares, valued at $284.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 743,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc Class A A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% or 20,200 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 45,955 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 765,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 80,966 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Jefferies Ltd owns 78,105 shares. Blackrock reported 24.94 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Tru Invest Advsrs has 1.5% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 11,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Essex Svcs accumulated 10,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 681,100 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 76,908 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gam Ag invested 0.13% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,062 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 341,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 128,653 shares. 443,302 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 305,298 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 657,652 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 2.04 million shares. Js Mngmt Ltd accumulated 73,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 572,294 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.