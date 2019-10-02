Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Declined; Davis R M Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $2.25 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 44.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 618,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 785,609 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.94M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 206,252 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 16,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 418,413 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.43 million, up from 402,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 3.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 23,460 shares to 97,485 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 47,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.40 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 39,985 shares to 231,179 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 12,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,982 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

