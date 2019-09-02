Neuberger Berman Group Stake in Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Trimmed by $1.16 Million as Share Value Declined; Wetherby Asset Management Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $694,527

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 27,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.36 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.07% or 426,504 shares. Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 83,501 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. 47,368 are held by Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 15,122 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 33,314 shares. Hamel Assoc reported 14,525 shares stake. First Long Island Investors Limited Company invested 1.97% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Utah Retirement System owns 226,958 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 12,133 shares. Atria Invs Llc has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 30,180 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 15.62M shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Com has 271,922 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board invested in 99,094 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 7,112 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc Class A A by 255,200 shares to 405,200 shares, valued at $52.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 515,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock or 2,595 shares.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $840.57M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Co owns 60,882 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 3.24 million shares. The New York-based Lvw Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 276,004 shares. Md Sass Investors Ser has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Piershale Fin Grp Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kings Point accumulated 93,633 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd owns 83,588 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 32,958 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 344,748 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 2.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 101,071 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Money Mgmt Llc has invested 3.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpus Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,287 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt reported 285 shares.

