Neuberger Berman Group Stake in Brown Forman Class B B (BF.B) Cut by $522,236; Lafitte Capital Management LP Increases Position in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B B (BF.B) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 10,043 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 19,858 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 29,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 449,641 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 2,817 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 36,740 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $30.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 131,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN).

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brown-Forman reaffirms FY2020 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Whittier Of Nevada owns 8,530 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank owns 9,464 shares. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,758 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 14,762 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 29,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Management holds 9,193 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Lafitte Mngmt Lp holds 1.01 million shares or 22.7% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 56,452 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,826 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 20,858 shares.