Neuberger Berman Group Raised Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP); Albemarle (ALB) Stock Value Declined While Regent Investment Management Trimmed Position by $441,855

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 5,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 12,895 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 841,916 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 142,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 773,351 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 631,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 2.50 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – GlobeNewswire" published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance" published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $168.66M for 9.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

