Neuberger Berman Group Raised Its Clorox Company (CLX) Holding; Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (GENE) Sellers Decreased By 42.99% Their Shorts

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Clorox Company (CLX) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 2,420 shares as Clorox Company (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 24,624 shares with $3.77M value, up from 22,204 last quarter. Clorox Company now has $19.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $151.38. About 1.22 million shares traded or 18.77% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 44,748 shares to 1.93 million valued at $396.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equitrans Midstream Corp stake by 2.02M shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Main Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 10,195 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,844 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 1.02M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 52,331 shares. Burns J W Incorporated New York has 13,202 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. City Hldg Company reported 0.32% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability Com invested in 1.11% or 40,257 shares. Farmers Bancshares, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,045 shares. Cedar Rock stated it has 10.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 48,457 shares. 6,428 are owned by Davis R M. Bryn Mawr Trust has 22,604 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd invested in 125 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Clorox has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $146’s average target is -3.55% below currents $151.38 stock price. Clorox had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $139 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Monday, September 23. As per Thursday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLX in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, October 3. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 3. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $16300 target in Thursday, October 3 report.

