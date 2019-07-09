Neuberger Berman Group Raised Its Chase (CCF) Holding; Voya Investment Management Has Cut Its Primerica (PRI) Holding by $1.66 Million; Stock Price Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 13,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,846 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, down from 388,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.31. About 131,192 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 56,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 695,799 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.39 million, up from 638,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 16,016 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 168,613 shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $146.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61 million for 14.41 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Primerica Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Primerica’s Financial Security Scorecard Reveals Lack of Financial Preparedness Among Middle-Income Canadians – Financial Post” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Primerica Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Primerica adopts $275M buyback program, boosts dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Futurefuel Corporation (NYSE:FF) by 23,729 shares to 50,383 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.