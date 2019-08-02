Neuberger Berman Group Raised Holding in Raven Industries (RAVN) as Shares Declined; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Trimmed Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $6.60 Million as Stock Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 97,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 246,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 344,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 4.29M shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 41,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.78M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 82,122 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Ltd owns 54,387 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. First Foundation has 4,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dillon And Associate Inc holds 2.63% or 117,451 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 21,295 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Huntington National Bank owns 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 163,161 shares. 2.67 million are owned by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. 3,636 were reported by Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fil Ltd holds 7.97 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 0.48% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1.83 million shares. Cohen Mgmt Inc reported 20,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,259 shares to 227,460 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,293 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. 2,600 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares with value of $101,530 were bought by PAROD RICK.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “South Dakota State University Names Facility After Raven Industries – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Raven Industries Signs Agreement to Acquire Colorado Lining International – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Raven and AgJunction Settle Lawsuit Nasdaq:RAVN – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Raven Industries Agrees to Acquire AgSync Nasdaq:RAVN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Levi Strauss’ $6.2B Return Public – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 124,394 shares. King Luther Capital accumulated 0.07% or 244,398 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,995 shares. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.01% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 58,686 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 65,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Arizona State Retirement System reported 55,467 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 35,200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 67,215 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Management has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis accumulated 6,331 shares or 0% of the stock.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 57,292 shares to 888,721 shares, valued at $36.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc Class A (NYSE:AON) by 95,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.93M shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).