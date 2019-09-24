Neuberger Berman Group Raised Ares Capital (ARCC) Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed By $28.96 Million Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) stake by 6.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 75,544 shares as Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 1.28 million shares with $23.00M value, up from 1.21M last quarter. Ares Capital Corp now has $7.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 78.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 658,105 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 183,312 shares with $8.19 million value, down from 841,417 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.46B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 1.06M shares traded or 40.10% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 5,438 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 15,907 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 64,330 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Communication holds 33,220 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 175,583 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 145,978 shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 8,362 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Co reported 6,946 shares. Northern Tru owns 94,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 183,312 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Group Inc has 0.05% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability has 45,903 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Hess Midstream Partners Lp stake by 89,350 shares to 501,267 valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 39,539 shares and now owns 94,536 shares. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) was raised too.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $222.01 million for 7.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream Partners has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 26.93% above currents $31.12 stock price. EQT Midstream Partners had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 5.45% above currents $18.73 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 19.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) stake by 52,174 shares to 946,944 valued at $121.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 77,095 shares and now owns 631,286 shares. Applied Industrial Tech Inc (NYSE:AIT) was reduced too.