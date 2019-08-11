Neuberger Berman Group Position In Eog Resources (EOG) Was Upped; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $3.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Hogan, Williams, Schatzker on Possible Blankfein Successors at Goldman Sachs (Video); 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – Goldman creates new commodities finance team as unit seeks turnaround; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS DEEPWATER OIL PROJECTS ARE BECOMING PROFITABLE; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 213,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 6.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574.06M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

