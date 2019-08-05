Neuberger Berman Group Position in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Lowered by $1.22 Million as Stock Declined; Scholtz & Company Position in Masimo (MASI) Has Cut by $1.75 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 23,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 185,144 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, down from 208,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 642,663 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 384,858 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares to 115,090 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 17 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 65,456 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 37,316 shares. Products Partners Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 1,241 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Brown Advisory Limited Liability reported 6,387 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 233,052 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,271 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 280 shares. The New York-based Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 8,766 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,303 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 59,983 shares.

