Neuberger Berman Group Maintains Stake in Marcus (MCS); Rho Capital Partners Cut Its Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Position by $6.30 Million; Shares Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 113.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 51,374 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 24,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 52,875 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence

Rho Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rho Capital Partners Inc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.26 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rho Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 381,276 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – CARA, VIFOR FRESENIUS IN KORSUVA LICENSE PACT OUTSIDE U.S; 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.35; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercializ; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.24 million shares or 1.02% less from 19.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 61,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 269,646 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 947,208 shares. 20,314 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,956 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 43,529 shares in its portfolio. 105,546 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 134,669 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). State Street owns 617,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 66,406 shares. Globeflex LP reported 40,348 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has 79,393 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14,479 shares to 183,954 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 381,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,227 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “David Bodette named new general manager at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WhirlyBall prepares for fall opening in Brookfield: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Marcus Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Marcus Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 15.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 2.80M shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,921 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Shanda Asset has 0.22% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 54,984 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com holds 8,272 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn holds 838,278 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Baxter Bros holds 0.06% or 11,250 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 251 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 97,268 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 195,685 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) or 175 shares.