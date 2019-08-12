Neuberger Berman Group Maintains Position in Flowers Foods (FLO); Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $424,575

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 36,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.57 million shares traded or 39.44% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 2.83M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Vanguard Growth Vipers (VUG) by 42,279 shares to 13,774 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 95,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,486 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Gp Lc reported 31,000 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 3,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 243,554 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 429,328 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 45,208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 0.04% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 129,551 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 50,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudock Grp Llc reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 1.19M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc reported 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowers Foods: Wrong Bake – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) CEO Ryals McMullian on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta makes changes to checked bags policy, uniforms in hopes of benefiting customers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “The American Airlines-Qantas Joint Venture Is Finally Cleared to Fly – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways United Airlines Is Taking a Different Path – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,229 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 0.39% or 6.12M shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,135 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 28,249 shares. Brant Point Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 69,301 shares. Clark Estates New York reported 3% stake. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 0% stake. Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 0.85% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 42 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 71,522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nwq Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.65% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).