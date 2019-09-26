Neuberger Berman Group Lifted Store Capital Reit (STOR) Holding by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Blair William & Company Cut Its Position by $772,210

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 16,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 678,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.48M, down from 694,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Store Capital Corp Reit (STOR) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 44,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 579,427 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23M, up from 534,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 1.29 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 51,309 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $50.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 22,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 10,606 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $223.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

