Neuberger Berman Group Lifted Holding in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) by $1.38 Million as Share Value Declined; Pinebridge Investments LP Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) Has Lifted as Stock Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 46,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 175,319 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.38 million, up from 128,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $266.66. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 111.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 11,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 22,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.07. About 107,270 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co Com (NYSE:CTB) by 15,905 shares to 44,810 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc Com (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 37,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,091 shares, and cut its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt Sh Ben Int (NYSE:PEI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62M. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Mastercard Announces New Blockchain Payment System, Square Hires More Bitcoin Developers – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard’s Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Recession Red Flags? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grand Canyon Education Stock Is Down More Than 15% Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Class Of 2008 IPOs: Where Are They Now? – Yahoo Finance” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jun 11, 2019 – Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CEO Brian E Mueller Sold $5 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

