Neuberger Berman Group Increased Its Stake in American International Group (AIG) as Shares Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 781.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 443,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 500,431 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, up from 56,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 712,495 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.23. About 4.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 15.38 million shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.