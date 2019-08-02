Neuberger Berman Group Increased Its Holding in Bristol (BMY) by $28.54 Million as Valuation Declined; Rmb Capital Management Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 607,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.72 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.62 million, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 10.48 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 15,103 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 21,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $177.43. About 1.21 million shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 107,862 shares to 7,127 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mark Etf (EMB) by 126,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,294 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 0.28% or 10.17 million shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc owns 0.98% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 413,345 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Inverness Counsel Lc New York stated it has 10,105 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.52M shares. Philadelphia reported 37,599 shares stake. West Oak Capital Limited Com has 6,680 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 0.1% or 53,552 shares. 11,525 are held by Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership. Piper Jaffray & accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,386 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 31,663 shares. Gsa Prns Llp has 41,471 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $46.91 million activity. LEIDEN JEFFREY M also sold $20.08 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. Sachdev Amit sold $2.38M worth of stock. $5.94 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael on Monday, February 4. $794,273 worth of stock was sold by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 4.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,347 shares to 8,559 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 63,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

