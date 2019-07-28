Neuberger Berman Group Holds Stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (HAE); Novare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $316,790 as Share Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (HAE) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 202,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.18M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp/Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.25. About 412,471 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 107,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Value Index Fd (IWS) by 42,643 shares to 4,218 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 32,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,493 shares, and cut its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6,570 shares to 55,902 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDX).