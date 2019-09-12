Neuberger Berman Group Holds Holding in Scholastic (SCHL); Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holding by $33.86 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 53,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 658,401 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89M, up from 604,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 115,948 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 651,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.03 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 314,656 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 249,625 shares to 395,932 shares, valued at $40.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 453,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.59M for 38.90 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 68,316 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $600.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 681,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

