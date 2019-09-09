Neuberger Berman Group Has Upped Its Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) Stake; Hallmark Capital Management Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by 109.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 61,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 117,640 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 56,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 742,665 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 16,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 296,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, up from 279,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,596 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Credit Agricole S A invested in 93,281 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Duff & Phelps Investment Commerce invested in 31,490 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,319 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt, New Mexico-based fund reported 17,513 shares. Amer Gp owns 122,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Tributary Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 11,200 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 14.90M shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt owns 105,849 shares. Forte Ltd Liability Company Adv has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Foundation Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Omers Administration holds 5.94M shares. Nokota Mngmt Lp accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 2.18 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Limited Liability Com invested in 0.53% or 27,198 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 92,180 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 48,436 shares. Amp Limited has 87,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,990 are held by Alpha Windward Lc. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 38,477 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt has 2.56% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 108,058 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.12% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Bowling Port Ltd Liability accumulated 64,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. 167,609 are held by Citigroup. Mrj Capital Incorporated owns 13,300 shares. Stanley accumulated 1.05% or 96,267 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) by 67,941 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $203.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 45,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,777 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

