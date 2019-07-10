Neuberger Berman Group Has Upped Holding in American Equity Investment Life Ho (AEL) as Market Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Cut Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $7.78 Million as Stock Price Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Ho (AEL) by 1485.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 115,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,390 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 7,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in American Equity Investment Life Ho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 115,178 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 169,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,503 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 210,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,250 shares to 34,050 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 40,359 shares to 703,683 shares, valued at $69.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 74,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99M shares, and cut its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Reit C Reit (NYSE:ACRE).

