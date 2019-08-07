Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holding By $384,644; ST Joe Co (JOE)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 7,397 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 231,400 shares with $12.25 million value, down from 238,797 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 1.83 million shares traded or 117.03% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s

ST Joe Co (JOE) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 38 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 36 reduced and sold their equity positions in ST Joe Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 55.83 million shares, down from 55.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding ST Joe Co in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $107,562 activity.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 120,531 shares traded. The St. Joe Company (JOE) has risen 10.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 24/04/2018 – FAIRHOLME SAYS NO NEED TO CUT ST. JOE STAKE TO COMPLY WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE, KEY INTL IN VENTURE TO DEVELOP NEW PANAMA CITY RESORT; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 10/03/2018 WV MetroSources: Wheeling Central dethrones St. Joe for third girls basketball title; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s core operations don’t come anywhere close to supporting its $1bn valuation. Recent cash flow has been buoyed by tax refunds, one-time securities gains, sale of vaca rental biz; 24/04/2018 – We’re short $JOE. Report available at; 15/05/2018 – FAIRHOLME REDUCED SRG, SHLD, JOE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE CO – CO, KEY INTERNATIONAL INC ANNOUNCED INTENT TO PURSUE FORMATION OF A JV TO DEVELOP A NEW RESORT HOTEL IN PANAMA CITY BEACH; 25/04/2018 – ST JOE 1Q EPS 1.0C

Fairholme Capital Management Llc holds 92.44% of its portfolio in The St. Joe Company for 26.53 million shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 328,050 shares or 5.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 2.29% invested in the company for 162,596 shares. The New York-based Marketfield Asset Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 2.19 million shares.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating firm in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. It has a 58.42 P/E ratio. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 8. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stephens. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sell” rating.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased National Retail Properties Reit In Reit (NYSE:NNN) stake by 554,810 shares to 1.06 million valued at $58.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 53,700 shares. New Relic Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 171,247 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 247 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Suntrust Banks invested in 6,179 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 431,441 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1,265 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,002 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Litespeed Mgmt Limited Co holds 195,000 shares or 10.49% of its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Us Bancorporation De accumulated 4,992 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Millennium Management Lc has 25,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity. $141,969 worth of stock was bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.